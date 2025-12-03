Germany starts putting into place the Arrow 3 missile defense system, bought from Israel

BERLIN — Germany on Wednesday inaugurated the first elements of the sophisticated Arrow 3 missile defense system, which it is buying from Israel as it moves to strengthen its air defenses following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Arrow 3 is designed to intercept long-range ballistic missiles. The first part of the system was inaugurated at the Schönewalde base south of Berlin, and more sites are to follow.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that, with the new system, Germany is for the first time obtaining early-warning and protection capability against long-range ballistic missiles.

“With this strategic capability, which is unique among our European partners, we are securing our central role at the heart of Europe,” Pistorius said in a statement. “So we are protecting not just ourselves but also our partners.”

Germany and Israel signed an agreement for Berlin to buy the system in September 2023, weeks after Israel secured U.S. approval for the deal. That was needed because the system was developed jointly with the United States.

Germany's Defense Ministry puts the total cost of the project at 3.8 billion euros ($4.4 billion). Spokesperson Mitko Müller said the plan is for further elements to be put in place step by step.

Germany aims to integrate the system into wider NATO and European air defense efforts.

Israel has long relied on a multilayered missile defense system, including the Arrow, to protect communities around the country from rocket barrages from militants in Gaza or Lebanon, and more recently from rebels in Yemen and from Iran.

