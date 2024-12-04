Spotify Wrapped is finally here. How can you see your 2024 recap?

NEW YORK — (AP) — It's that time of year: Spotify has released its annual Wrapped, personalized recaps of users' listening habits and year in audio.

Spotify has been giving its listeners breakdowns of their data since 2016. And each year, it's become a bigger production — and internet sensation. Spotify said its 2023 Wrapped was the "biggest ever created," in terms of audience reach and the kind of data it provided.

So, what does 2024 have in store? Here’s a look at what to know.

What exactly is Spotify Wrapped?

It’s the streaming service's annual overview of individual listening trends, as well as trends around the world. Users learn their top artists, songs, genres, albums and podcasts, all wrapped into one interactive presentation.

The campaign has become a social media sensation, as people share and compare their Wrapped data with their friends and followers online.

Wrapped provides users with all kinds of breakdowns and facts, including whether they’re among an artist’s top listeners, as well as a personalized playlist of their top 100 songs of that year to save, share and listen to whenever they’re feeling nostalgic.

Spotify also creates a series of playlists that reflect national and global listening trends, featuring the top streamed artists and songs. In 2023, Taylor Swift was named Spotify's most streamed artist, unseating Bad Bunny who had held the title for three years in a row. She kept that title this year, followed by The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish.

Where can I find my Spotify Wrapped?

You should make sure your Spotify app is up to date in order to get the full Wrapped experience. Wrapped is available to users with and without Premium subscriptions.

Starting Wednesday, Spotify will prompt users to view their interactive data roundup on their smartphone or desktop app. You can also visit Spotify.com/Wrapped to find a QR code for that takes you straight to your data presentation.

What else can I learn with my Spotify data?

There are a handful of third-party sites that you can connect your Spotify account to that will analyze your Wrapped data.

How Bad is Your Spotify is an AI bot that judges your music taste. Receiptify gives you your top songs on a sharable graphic that looks like, yes, a receipt. Instafest gives you your own personal music festival-style lineup based on your top artists. How NPRCore Are You assesses how similar your music taste is to NPR Music's.

What if I don’t have Spotify?

Other major streaming platforms such as Apple Music and YouTube Music have developed their own versions of Wrapped in recent years.

Apple Music's Replay not only gives its subscribers a year-end digest of their listening habits but monthly summaries as well — a feature that helps differentiate itself from the one-time Spotify recap. It was released on Dec. 3.

YouTube Music, meanwhile, has a similar end-of-the-year release for its listeners, as well as periodic seasonal releases throughout the year. It released its annual Recap for users last month.

