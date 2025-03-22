Ticketing platform StubHub plans to become a public company with initial stock offering

NEW YORK — (AP) — StubHub, the events ticketing platform, has filed for an initial public offering of its common stock.

The online marketplace where users can buy and resell tickets to sports, concerts, theater and other live entertainment events said Friday that it had applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "STUB."

Paperwork filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission did not disclose the number of shares or an expected price range.

StubHub, which is based in New York, said buyers in more than 200 countries and territories used its platform to purchase more than 40 million tickets last year.

StubHub Holdings, Inc. includes StubHub in North America — billed as the first online marketplace for secondary tickets since its launch in 2000 — and viagogo internationally.

