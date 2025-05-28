Tips for planning a wedding at a time of new tariffs

NEW YORK — (AP) — Weddings in the United States are often dependent on goods imported from countries hit with new tariffs.

Vendors and engaged couples are navigating higher prices and supply worries after President Donald Trump went to war over trade around the globe. Exports from dozens of countries, including major centers for goods such as cut flowers, wedding gowns and decorations, are now subject to extra taxes when they reach the U.S.

Wedding professionals see potential for pivots to alternative sources. Some recommendations for people who are planning a wedding while the tariff situation remains in flux:

TIP: Rethink how you buy

Buy local. Buy from non-tariff countries. Buy used. Buy from vendors that promise not to pass on the new taxes.

Some businesses are breaking out line items stating what new costs they're imposing on consumers. Some are not. Without that information, it's harder to gauge quality by price. Does something cost $25 because it's worth $25 or because it's a $10 item with a huge markup slapped on?

Dig into reviews if buying online. If buying offline, take an up-close look at textiles, candles and other goods.

TIP: A warehouse by any other name ...

Katie Sexton in Chicago is a project manager for an international e-commerce shipping company. She's also getting married in June 2026. She has warehouse-size thoughts on getting around tariffs.

The best bet to see the full pricing picture of an item is to find brands that are shipping it from within the U.S., she said. A company doing that will most likely have adjusted their prices higher already to include the tariff cost they incurred upon importing to the warehouse.

That means fewer surprises at checkout. Transparency is a friend as tariff drama plays out.

TIP: Work with existing inventory

Weddings are often heavy on rentals of all kinds: tables, chairs, linens, glassware, dinnerware, dance floors, lighting, tents. And companies special order items all the time.

Tariff uncertainty has complicated custom orders because of pricing instability a year or more before a wedding, said Morgan Montgomery, co-owner of the rental company Paisley and Jade in Richmond, Virginia. She buys rental items from China.

“If they wait to make a decision now, we will need to re-quote, as our suppliers are tweaking prices constantly,” she said.

The solution? Work with the existing inventory of your vendor, even if it stifles your creative vision.

TIP: Think long and hard about contracts

Vijay Goel, co-owner of Los Angeles venue 440 Elm and caterer Bite Catering Couture, is among wedding vendors pointing to the need to tweak contracts. He recommends booking for rental goods with a substitution clause. That would allow a couple to switch to something else if the price of an item rises closer to their wedding date.

“Maybe Napa sparkling wines will make more sense than French Champagne? Select vendors that have a flexible mindset and the ability to help you navigate choices,” Goel said.

TIP: Is it a destination wedding? Pack it rather than ship it

Jaime Coast, who designs wedding invitations and other stationary as owner of the online shop Cotton and Bow, recently had clients in the U.S. get married in Canada. They needed paper goods shipped to their wedding planner before their big day.

“I tried to estimate what the taxes would be in advance on the Canadian government website, but the calculators hadn’t been updated yet. What was estimated to be a $60 bill turned into a $500 bill upon pickup,” she said.

Her tip? Bring items with you when possible and avoid shipping altogether.

TIP: Not all flowers are created equal

Kimberly Sisti, owner, lead florist and wedding planner for Sisti & Co. in San Diego, said prices are already out of control. And that includes U.S. growers who are seeing higher demand and may be taking advantage of tariff chaos by raising prices.

She has an unusual tip: Look for a florist whose prices already well exceed business costs.

“If you have a healthy markup on your labor and goods, then a 10% tariff shouldn’t break the bank and affect your customers at all," she said. "In fact, you can probably absorb the cost and keep your clients confident and happy.”

