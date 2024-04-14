Traffic Alert: Nightly closures planned for Blanding Boulevard

Middleburg, Fla. — Attention Middleburg drivers. The Florida Department of Transportation has a project that could affect your commute.

Blanding Boulevard from Gregory B. Clary Way to Baxley Road will be closed overnight starting on Monday, April 15.

FDOT is working on beam placement at the future First Coast Expressway/Blanding Boulevard interchange.

Northbound lanes will close Monday at 9:30 p.m. and reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Then Tuesday through Sunday, the southbound lanes will close during those same hours.

Traffic will detour to Baxley Road and County Road 220.

