100-vehicle pileup shuts down Michigan interstate

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — At least 100 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup on a western Michigan interstate on Monday, as snowy, windy conditions hit the area, authorities said.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, both directions of Interstate 196 were closed shortly after the crashes began at 10:19 a.m. ET.

The pileups caused a complete stoppage of traffic from Zeeland to Hudsonville, the sheriff’s office said. There were “multiple” jackknifed semis and approximately 30 to 40 trucks involved.

Public Safety Update



Numerous injuries have been reported; at this time, none are believed to be fatal. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating a reported 100-vehicle pileup. Not all vehicles present are involved in the collision, multiple slide offs.… pic.twitter.com/S2WxmUKtv1 — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) January 19, 2026

Deputies told WXMI that there were several injuries but did not reveal the conditions of the victims. There had been no fatalities reported as of noon, according to the television station.

“Crews are working to safely remove all non-involved vehicles from the area,” Michigan State Police said on social media.

Poor visibility also contributed to the crashes, authorities said.

🚨BREAKING: Drone video shows a massive 100+ vehicle pileup in Michigan with injuries reported amid dangerous winter conditions. Stay with FOX Weather for the latest information: pic.twitter.com/zN8MeNWyVf — FOX Weather (@foxweather) January 19, 2026

Buses from nearby Hudsonville High School and Max Transit were helping to move stranded motorists to safety, WZZM reported.

“We are asking the public to avoid driving today, especially in this area, due to hazardous conditions,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.

