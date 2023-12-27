4 juveniles injured after van crashes into YMCA

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Four Massachusetts juveniles were injured on Tuesday when a van crashed into a YMCA, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the Foxborough Police Department, a van crashed into the building at about 4:30 p.m. EST. Police responded to the crash at the Hockomock Area YMCA, located at 67 Mechanic St. in Foxborough, WFXT-TV reported.

Personnel responding to the scene discovered that the vehicle had crashed into the building, injuring four juveniles, according to the television station.

The children, who were at a day care inside the building, were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WPRI-TV reported.

Police did not release the ages and genders of the injured children.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities, police wrote on Facebook.

The cause of the crash is part of an ongoing investigation, according to WFXT.