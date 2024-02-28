4-year-old son of Blue Jays pitcher Erik Swanson critical after hit by SUV

The 4-year-old son of Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Erik Swanson was in critical condition after he was hit by an SUV in west-central Florida on Sunday.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Toby Swanson was hit in Clearwater Beach by a 2024 Ford Expedition that was being driven by a valet driver at Opal Sands, a resort hotel. Police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities, according to the newspaper.

Erik Swanson is in west-central Florida in nearby Dunedin as the Blue Jays conduct spring training.

Toby Swanson remained in critical condition on Tuesday at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, WFLA-TV reported. No other details about the incident were released, according to USA Today.

Toronto manager John Schneider told reporters that Erik Swanson, 30, had left spring training to be with his son and would be away “for a while,” according to ESPN.

“Thanks to the incredible work from the Clearwater first responders, Toby is on the road to recovery and is surrounded by his family,” Schneider told reporters. “Family comes first. Our love, support and prayers are with Erik, Madison, Toby and the entire Swanson family.”

Earlier this month, the Blue Jays shared a photograph of Swanson and his son in a Facebook post with the caption, “I wanna be just like Dad.”

The Blue Jays acquired Swanson, 30, in a trade with the Seattle Mariners in November 2022, according to ESPN.

The right-hander is entering his sixth season in the majors and owns an 8-14 record with 10 saves and a 3.78 ERA, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

Erik Swanson appeared in 68 games for the Blue Jays last season, earning four saves as he posted a 4-2 record and a 2.97 ERA.

The Blue Jays begin their 2024 regular season on March 28 against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, ESPN reported.

