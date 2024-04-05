4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes NYC and beyond

NEW YORK — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 rattled the New York City area on Friday morning, according to officials with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake as reported near Lebanon, New Jersey, just before 10:25 a.m., officials said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the temblor — which was earlier reported as a 4.7 magnitude quake — was felt throughout New York.

“My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day,” she said in a post on social media.

My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 5, 2024

It was not immediately clear whether the earthquake caused any damages or injuries. It was felt in cities from Philadelphia to Boston, The New York Times reported.

USGS officials noted Friday that earthquakes are “uncommon but not unheard of along the Atlantic Coast.”

Earthquakes are uncommon but not unheard of along the Atlantic Coast, a zone one study called a "passive-aggressive margin" b/c there's no active plate boundary between the Atlantic & N. American plates, but there are stresses. Did you feel the NJ quake? https://t.co/ADcDLsTp8b — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) April 5, 2024

Officials confirmed that quake shook Massachusetts on Friday, according to WFXT.

“We have received several reports of an earthquake felt here in southern New England around 10:25am,” the National Weather Service’s Boston office said in a social media post.

[10:30am] We have received several reports of an earthquake felt here in southern New England around 10:25am. Preliminary reports from the @USGS indicate a M4.8 earthquake was recorded in north-central NJ. Please refer to the the USGS for more information! https://t.co/0WXqzORr9e pic.twitter.com/2IcDYpctfh — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) April 5, 2024

