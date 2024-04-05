4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes NYC and beyond

Trending

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Earthquake reported in New Jersey Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck Friday, April 5, 2024, in New Jersey, shaking the New York City area and beyond. (U.S. Geological Survey)

NEW YORK — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 rattled the New York City area on Friday morning, according to officials with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake as reported near Lebanon, New Jersey, just before 10:25 a.m., officials said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the temblor — which was earlier reported as a 4.7 magnitude quake — was felt throughout New York.

“My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day,” she said in a post on social media.

It was not immediately clear whether the earthquake caused any damages or injuries. It was felt in cities from Philadelphia to Boston, The New York Times reported.

USGS officials noted Friday that earthquakes are “uncommon but not unheard of along the Atlantic Coast.”

Officials confirmed that quake shook Massachusetts on Friday, according to WFXT.

“We have received several reports of an earthquake felt here in southern New England around 10:25am,” the National Weather Service’s Boston office said in a social media post.

