55 dogs rescued by Humane Society of Missouri; 15 others died

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Officials with the Humane Society of Missouri on Friday rescued 55 dogs from a property in the southwest area of the state.

Fifteen more dogs were found dead, along with five goats, according to a news release from the Humane Society of Missouri. It was unclear whether the animals died from starvation or froze to death in the subfreezing conditions in Stone County, KSDK-TV reported.

A resident contacted the Humane Society’s Animal Cruelty Task Force on Friday about the poor conditions on the property, along with the weather conditions, according to KOLR-TV. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office was also contacted, according to the television station.

Officials arriving at the property observed that the dogs lacked food and water and were not sheltered properly, KOLR reported. Adult dogs were chained and tied to fences or trees, while the younger dogs were left in an outdoor pen, according to the television station.

The property owner surrendered custody of the dogs to Humane Society officials and was arrested by the sheriff’s office, the news release stated.

“The fact that these animals have had to suffer, and that so many animals died from living without food or shelter is devastating,” Humane Society of Missouri President Kathy Warnick said in a statement. “We appreciate the swift action and support of the Stone County authorities in making this rescue possible. Without immediate intervention, I don’t know how many more of these animals would have died. Now that they are safe, we hope we can count on the community’s support as we do everything in our power to care for these dogs and give them a second chance at a happier life.”

The dogs who were rescued were taken to St. Louis for evaluation and treatment, KSDK reported. The animals will be available for adoption after they recover on a case-by-case basis, Humane Society officials told the television station.

