Trending

76th Emmy Awards nominations announced; see the list of nominees

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Emmy statue

Emmy Awards FILE PHOTO: Emmy statuette at the 71st Emmy Awards Preview Day at Microsoft Theater on September 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale announced the television shows, limited series and actors that are considered among the best this year.

The previous Emmy Awards ceremony was held in January and had been delayed because of the writers’ and actors’ strikes, so there has been a short turnaround between ceremonies, The New York Times reported.

The shows aired between June 2023 and May 2024, according to Emmy officials.

Read more trending news


Here are the nominees:

Outstanding Talk Series

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Progam

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors
  • The Voice

Lead Actor in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie

  • Matt Bomer
  • Richard Gadd
  • Jon Hamm
  • Tom Hollander
  • Andrew Scott

Lead Actress in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie

  • Jodie Foster
  • Brie Larson
  • Juno Temple
  • Sofia Vergara
  • Naomi Watts

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Fargo
  • Lessons in Chemistry
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Jennifer Aniston
  • Carrie Coon
  • Maya Erskine
  • Anna Sawai
  • Imelda Staunton
  • Reese Witherspoon

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Idris Elba
  • Donald Glover
  • Walton Goggins
  • Gary Oldman
  • Hiroyuki Sanada
  • Dominic West

Outstanding Drama Series

  • The Crown
  • Fallout
  • The Gilded Age
  • The Morning Show
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Shogun
  • Slow Horses
  • 3 Body Problem

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Matt Berry
  • Larry David
  • Steve Martin
  • Martin Short
  • Jermy Allen White
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-a-tai

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Quinta Brunson
  • Ayo Edebiri
  • Selena Gomez
  • Maya Rudolph
  • Jean Smart
  • Kristen Wiig

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Palm Royale
  • Reservation Dogs
  • What We Do in the Shadows

The following categories were not announced during the event but were shared online.

Supporting Actress in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie

  • Dakota Fanning
  • Lily Gladstone
  • Jessica Gunning
  • Aja Naomi King
  • Diane Lane
  • Nava Mau
  • Kali Reis

Supporting Actor in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie

  • Jonathan Bailey
  • Robert Downey Jr.
  • Tom Goodman-Hill
  • John Hawkes
  • Laamorne Morris
  • Lewis Pullman
  • Treat Williams

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Christine Baranski
  • Nicole Beharie
  • Elizabeth Debicki
  • Greta Lee
  • Lesley Manville
  • Karen Pittman
  • Holland Taylor

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Tadanobu Asano
  • Billy Crudup
  • Mark Duplass
  • Jon Hamm
  • Takehiro Hira
  • Jack Lowden
  • Jonathan Pryce

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Carol Burnett
  • Liza Colon-Zayas
  • Hannah Einbinder
  • Janelle James
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph
  • Meryl Streep

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Lionel Boyce
  • Paul Downs
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach
  • Paul Rudd
  • Tyler James Williams
  • Bowen Yang

To see the complete list, visit Emmys.com.

The 76th Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 15. No host has been named, the Times reported.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!