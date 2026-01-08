American Airlines to offer free Wi-Fi for frequent flyers

American Airlines is the latest airline to offer free Wi-Fi for some passengers.

It’s now one of the perks of membership.

AAdvantage members will be able to access free high-speed Wi-Fi on more than 2 million flights a year.

The service is sponsored by AT&T, according to a news release.

The rollout will be done in phases.

Starting this month, it will be installed on all of the airline’s narrow-body and dual-class regional planes, according to the news release.

Dual class means the regional planes have first class and coach, The Points Guy website explained.

By spring, it will be on nearly all American Airlines flights.

If flyers want to log on to free Wi-Fi, first they’ll need to be an AAdvantage member and be able to log in to aainflight.com with their ID number and password. Then click on “Free WiFi.”

American Airlines is following the tech wave of other airlines, including Delta, which provides free Wi-Fi to SkyMiles members. United does the same for MileagePlus members while Southwest provides free service for Rapid Rewards members, The Points Guy reported.

JetBlue had free Wi-Fi for several years.

