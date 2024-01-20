Applebee’s offering new yearlong Date Night Pass for $200

Starting Monday, Applebee’s is offering a subscription date pass for $200.

>> Read more trending news

“With the exclusive Applebee’s Date Night Pass, you and someone special can enjoy date night at Applebee’s all year long,” Applebee’s said. The pass costs $200 and it’s valued at over $1,500. There is a limited amount of passes, the company said, according to KTLA.

The pass is valid from Feb. 1, 2024, through Jan. 31, 2025. According to CNN, it can be used 52 times, or an average of once a week. KTLA reported that it can only be used once in a 24-hour period.

The pass will cover up to $30 of food and non-alcoholic drinks per use, CNN reported. It can possibly cover two servings of all-you-can-eat boneless wings, riblets and shrimp. The pass can also be used online but not through Doordash or Postmates.

“Simply present your Applebee’s Date Night Pass to your server when placing your order for dine-in at participating Applebee’s Grill + Bar locations in the United States,” the website reads, according to KTLA.

Sixteen locations will not be accepting the pass. This includes two in New Jersey, one in New York, one in Maryland, two in Florida, two in Ohio, one in South Dakota, five in Pennsylvania, one in Virginia and one in Texas, according to CNN. You can contact your local Applebee’s to see if they will be accepting the deal.

The company said that the pass will be available to purchase starting Monday at noon EST.

More information can be found on Applebee’s website.

© 2024 Cox Media Group