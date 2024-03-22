Athletes call for changes to SafeSport to better protect survivors of abuse

The bravery of many Olympic gymnasts to speak up about abuse sparked change with the conviction of former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

“I will persevere, but I never should have been left alone to suffer abuse by Larry Nassar,” said Simone Biles during a congressional hearing in September 2021.

Nassar’s case led to Congress creating the U.S Center of SafeSport, a nonprofit that investigates reports of abuse and misconduct within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic system.

But years later, some athletes say SafeSport isn’t living up to its crucial mission with delayed investigations.

“I want to ensure all allegations of abuse are taken serious,” said Mana Shim, U.S. Soccer Federation Participant Safety Task Force.

Mana Shim is a former National Women’s Soccer League Player. She told congress was sexually harassed by her coach in 2015 and now her own SafeSport report isn’t resolved.

“He sent me explicit text messages and ordered to come alone to his hotel room where I found him waiting undressed,” Shim. “At first, I felt like there was nothing that I could do to stop it because of the power imbalance that exists between player and coach. He determined whether I started or how much I played which meant he controlled the entire trajectory of my career.”

Shim wants more transparency and fewer investigations that end with ‘administrative closures.’

“Administrative closures leave both parties in limbo indefinitely and at its worse, it can allow sexual predators to fall through the cracks and remain in sport,” said Shim.

During this hearing, Congress also heard directly from the CEO of SafeSport.

“We acknowledge that we most continue to listen and to evolve,” said Ju’Riese Colón, CEO of the U.S. Center for SafeSport

Colón said they’ve heard the criticism and they’re already taking action.

“One of the things that we’ve heard loud and clear is that the center for SafeSport needs to be more trauma informed and more trauma sensitive,” said Colón.

The CEO said SafeSport is working to improve communication with athletes and change how cases are resolved. SafeSport said there are also more than 2,000 names listed on its disciplinary database online.

“It’s a first of its kind public resource listing individuals who been restricted or banned from sports which any parent, local sports legal or employer can easily access,” she said.

Colón is also asking Congress for more support.

“With additional resources, the center will move forward with maximum ceilings on timeframes for case resolution, as well as add additional investigative staff to meet the growing demand,” said Colón.

©2024 Cox Media Group