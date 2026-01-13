Author Colleen Hoover shares cancer treatment is almost done

The author of such popular books as “It Ends with Us” and “Verity” is sharing her health battles, saying that she has been undergoing radiation treatment for cancer.

Colleen Hoover posted to Instagram on Jan. 12 that she was having her “second to last day of radiation.”

She said in December that she was diagnosed with cancer, but did not say what type, adding that she had it surgically removed and was not going to need chemotherapy, People magazine reported.

Hoover said she was having “recurring” health issues during the filming of the adaptation of her book “Regretting You,” adding that she had to miss the movie premiere because “I just wasn’t ready to share with anyone, until I knew what the outcome would be.”

The writer said on Friday that the cancer was not genetic.

“I got results back today from the geneticist that say my cancer did not come from family genes,” she posted on Facebook. “It also didn’t come from the two main causes of the cancer, which are HPV and excessive hormones. This means it was more than likely environmental/lifestyle, which is lack of exercise, poor diet and stress.”

Hoover’s latest book, “Woman Down,” was released on Jan. 13, which tells the story of an author suffering from a viral backlash over a movie adaptation of a book.

The book about the fictional character Petra Rose, is teased: “Branded a fraud and fame-hungry opportunist, she learned the hard way what happens when the internet turns on you. And she’s been uninspired to write ever since.”

USA Today noted that the book’s storyline is similar to that of the real-life fallout from the adaptation of “It Ends with Us,” and the legal arguments between its stars, which played out on social media and, as People magazine said, overshadowed the film.

©2026 Cox Media Group