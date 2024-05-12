Bee-lieve it: Honey bees swarm on side mirror of college student’s car

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A California college student had to be careful while driving this week.

Caleb Bailey was faced with a swarm of honey bees packed onto the driver’s side mirror of his car, KBAK-TV reported.

Bailey had just finished his final exam at Bakersfield College when he noticed the swarm, according to the television station.

Bailey said he believes the hive must have landed on the mirror after falling from solar panel awnings that were above his parking space, KBAK reported. Bailey believed the bees would disperse when he drove away, but they stubbornly held on.

The bees were spotted by KBAK weatherman Aaron Perlman, who was driving next to him on Rosedale Highway in Bakersfield, according to the television station.

Perlman took video of the unusual swarm and posted it on his social media accounts.

Beekeepers told Perlman that the worker bees remained close to Bailey's vehicle to protect the hive's queen bee, who may have been inside the vehicle or inside the crack between the mirror and the

That’s when morning forecaster and anchor Aaron Perlman was driving next to him on Rosedale Highway to see the bees clumped to the mirror.Beekeepers have reached out to Perlman and have suggested it is likely the worker bees remained near the car while driving, to protect the queen bee.

The queen must have been inside the vehicle or inside the crack between the mirror and its panel, KBAK reported.

Bailey was able to enter and exit his vehicle without suffering any stings.

