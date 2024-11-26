Bird flu virus found in batch of raw milk

A single batch of raw milk sold in California has tested positive for the bird flu virus.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) said that no illnesses have been reported, but still issued a warning that the recalled milk should not be consumed, CNN reported.

Raw milk is not pasteurized, which heats the milk to a temperature high enough to kill germs and viruses, NBC News reported.

The milk was produced by Raw Farm LLC of Fresno, which recalled quart and half-gallon sizes with lot ID 20241109 and the best-by date of Nov. 27.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and due to the ongoing spread of bird flu in dairy cows, poultry, and sporadic human cases, consumers should not consume any of the affected raw milk,” the health department said in a statement.

The contamination was first found by the Santa Clara County Public Health Laboratory and one sample tested positive. The test was then independently verified by the California Animal Health and Food Safety Laboratory, the CDPH said.

Raw Farm LLC said that it is using standard safety measures to watch cows for signs of illness. The milk that had been recalled should not be available in stores, CNN reported

The company said in a news release, “All results performed by RAW FARM and all of the official tests by CDFA (the California State agency that regulates and tests Raw Farm products) have been NEGATIVE.”





