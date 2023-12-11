Blaize Pearman, Raven-Symoné's younger brother, dies after battle with colon cancer

Blaize Pearman, the younger brother of Raven-Symoné, died last month after a battle with colon cancer, the actress announced Monday. He was 31.

>> Read more trending news

The “That’s So Raven” star shared the news in a video posted to her Instagram account, People reported. The actress, who turned 38 on Sunday, thanked followers for the birthday wishes but added that it was a bittersweet time for her.

“It was a little bittersweet for me to be honest because last month I lost my brother, Blaize,” Symoné said. “He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now. He’s loved and missed and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and my family, have been a roller coaster.”

Pearman would have turned 32 on Dec. 16, USA Today reported.

In a post accompanying her video, Symoné thanked posters for “all the love.”

“It was felt beyond. Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I’m here and he is not,” she wrote. “More on Dec 16.”

Symoné's former Cheetah Girls family chimed in with messages of support, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“I am so sorry to hear this news Raven! You were always such an awesome big sister who loved and adored her baby brother!” Sabrina Bryan wrote. “Sending healing prayers to you and your family during this difficult time.”

“I am so sorry,” Kiely Williams wrote. “There are no words that can ease this kind of pain, but I hope you can find moments of peace and comfort in the weeks and months ahead. You and your family are in my prayers.”

©2023 Cox Media Group