Brees, Fitzgerald are Hall of Fame modern-era finalists in first year of eligibility

One of pro football’s most prolific passers and a legendary NFL wide receiver led four modern-era finalists in their first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, along with tight end Jason Witten and running back Frank Gore, are finalists in their first year of eligibility for pro football’s shrine. They were among 15 finalists announced on Tuesday.

The Class of 2026 will be revealed during a Feb. 5 broadcast on NBC and the NFL Network. It will also be streamed on Peacock and NFL+.

Offensive tackle Willie Anderson, wide receiver Torry Holt, linebacker Luke Kuechly and kicker Adam Vinatieri were guaranteed spots after reaching the final seven during voting for the Class of 2025.

There are six other returning finalists -- quarterback Eli Manning, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, offensive guard Jahri Evans, offensive lineman Marshall Yanda, linebacker Terrell Suggs and safety Darren Woodson.

The finalists for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame: pic.twitter.com/YAFxhMCH1p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2025

Defensive tackle Kevin Williams reached the finals for the first time. It was his sixth year of eligibility.

The selection committee may elect up to five Modern-Era Players for the Class of 2026; each must receive a minimum positive vote of 80% for election.

Candidates for the Hall also include seniors finalists, Kenny Anderson, Roger Craig and L.C. Greenwood; along with coach finalist Bill Belichick and contributor finalist Robert Kraft.

That vote is conducted separately from the modern-era balloting.

According to the NFL, a minimum of one person and a maximum of three from these combined categories may be elected under the Hall’s current bylaws.

Both Brees and Fitzgerald led their squads to the Super Bowl. Brees is second all-time to Tom Brady in passing (80,358 yards) and touchdowns (571). The 13-time Pro Bowl selection led the New Orleans Saints to victory in Super Bowl XLIV after the 2009 season.

Fitzgerald spent his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals and caught 1,432 passes for 17,492 yards during his 17-season career. He led Arizona to a Super Bowl XLIII berth after the 2008 season.

