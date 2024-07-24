Cher memoir revealed, split in two volumes

Cher is telling her life story.

She unveiled the cover and the title on Wednesday.

“Cher: The Memoir, Part One” will be released on Nov. 19, People magazine reported. According to a press release, it “follows her extraordinary beginnings through childhood to meeting and marrying Sonny Bono — and reveals the highly complicated relationship that made them world-famous, but eventually drove them apart.”

It will have her “trademark honesty and humor,” and will show “how this diamond in the rough succeeded with no plan and little confidence to become the trailblazing superstar the world has been unable to ignore for more than half a century.”

She had told Jimmy Fallon that she wasn’t fully prepared to share her whole story back in November, the “Today” show reported.

Her first draft left stuff out, but admitted, “They need to be put in, so i have to go back and man up.”

Cher had been married to Sonny Bono in 1964. They had a career together as singers and the hosts of “The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour” and “The Sonny & Cher Show.” The had a child together in 1969, Chaz Bono. The couple broke up in 1974 when Cher filed for divorce.

She also married Gregg Allman and had another child, Elijah Blue Allman. She and Gregg Allman also divorced.

Cher said of the memoir called her “life too immense for only one book.”

Part two will be released in 2025.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 41 1964 OCTOBER 1964: Entertainer Cher poses for a portrait session in October 1964. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives)

©2024 Cox Media Group