Comedian, ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor Kate Micucci shares lung cancer diagnosis

What started out as unusual numbers in some routine bloodwork turned into a lung cancer diagnosis for “Big Bang Theory” actor, singer and comedian Kate Micucci.

Micucci, 43, opened up about the frightening diagnosis on TikTok, where she shared that she had a successful surgery on Dec. 8 to remove the cancer. According to E! News, she dubbed the video a “SickTok.”

>> Read more trending news

“It’s pretty weird because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life, so, you know, it was a surprise, but also, I guess it happens,” Micucci said in the Dec. 9 video from her hospital room. “And so, the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out. I’m all good.”

Micucci reassured her fans that while she might be moving a little more slowly for a while, she is on the mend. As she waved goodbye to the camera, she quipped, “Why am I still talking? Cause I’m on drugs.”

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society. Suspected causes in patients who have never smoked include radon exposure, secondhand smoke and air pollution, as well as workplace exposures to asbestos, diesel exhaust and certain other chemicals.

About 75% of patients do not receive a diagnosis until their disease is advanced, according to the National Library of Medicine. When caught early, however, the five-year survival rate is up to 70%.

Along with her role as Lucy on “Big Bang Theory,” Micucci is known for roles on sitcoms including “Scrubs” and “Raising Hope.” She is also a voice actor and performs as one half of the comedy musical duo Garfunkel and Oates.