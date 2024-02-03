‘Connie the Container Dog’: Members of US Coast Guard save dog trapped in shipping container

HOUSTON, Texas — Members of the United States Coast Guard helped rescue a dog at the Port of Houston in Texas.

>> Read more trending news

The U.S. Coast Guard Heartland said on Wednesday a group of marine inspectors with the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston made an unexpected discovery when they were randomly choosing from thousands of shipping containers to inspect. They heard barking and scratching that came from one of the containers.

As they lowered the container, MST3 Bryan Wainscott, MST1 Loe, MST2 Ryan McMahon and MST3 Jose Reyes opened the door and a dog came out, according to KTRK.

The dog, named Connie, was in a container that was about 25 feet off the ground, the news outlet reported. Her particular container had been at the facility for about eight days.

“This sweet girl was trapped in the container for at least a week and was tired, hungry, and very happy to see her rescuers. The Coast Guard members gave her water and brought her to a local animal shelter for further care. Thanks to their actions, Connie the Container Dog is safe and sound,” the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland said.

The container was filled with old cars that were scheduled to ship overseas, officials said, according to KTRK.

Crews gave Connie some water and brought her to the Pasadena Animal Shelter. The news outlet said the shelter was the one that named her.

Connie is available for adoption at Pasadena Animal Shelter’s website. Her animal ID is 168752.

© 2024 Cox Media Group