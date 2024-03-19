CPSC issues water bead warning due to toxic levels of acrylamide

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued an urgent warning to parents to immediately stop using two types of water beads.

The water beads brands both contain levels of acrylamide that violate the Federal Hazardous Substances Act and if ingested, can cause an “adverse health effect,” the CPSC said in separate news releases.

The agency said that there was an incident where a 1-year-old child ingested a Tuladuo Water Bead, which grew inside the child’s body, and necessitated the surgical removal of the bead.

There were also two cases where 2-year-old children ingested Jangostor Water Beads and also needed surgery to remove them.

Water beads can cause discomfort, vomiting, dehydration, intestinal blockages or injuries.

Both Tuladuo and Jangostor are located in China and neither company has agreed to a recall that the CPSC deems acceptable.

The warning for the Tuladur product covers two items. One set came in a plastic container with 50,000 small water beads, 50 large ones in a plastic bag, a plastic scoop, two plastic funnels, four plastic spatulas, a mesh bag and five beige balloons.

The other also had 50,000 small water beads, 50 large ones in a plastic bag, 12 ocean animal toys, eight cups, a funnel, seven tools/tweezers, 10 balloons and an inflatable mat all contained in a plastic bin.

They were sold in various colors through Amazon by Tuladuo US and Dohuan US from March 2021 through November 2023 for between $10 and $20.

The Jangostor Water Beads came in two sizes:

A bottle with 11 ounces of large water beads

A bag with 3.5 ounces of large water beads

They were sold on Amazon from March 2017 through November 2023 for $10.

If you have any of the water bead sets, you’re being told to dispose of them in the trash immediately.

