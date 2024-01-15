Critics Choice Awards 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ is big winner

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — “Oppenheimer” won big at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night, taking eight awards including best picture, best director and best supporting actor.
The Christopher Nolan-directed film also won awards for Best Acting Ensemble, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects and Best Score. Robert Downey Jr. won for Best Supporting Actor.
The other blockbuster film of 2023, “Barbie” won six awards. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach won for Best Original Screenplay, and the film also took honors for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Comedy and the Best Song (“I’m Just Ken”).
Paul Giamatti (best actor) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (best supporting actress) won for their roles in “The Holdovers,” while Emma Stone won Best Actress for “Poor Things.”
“Succession” won the award for best drama series, while cast members Sarah Snook (best actress) and Kieran Culkin (best actor) took acting award. “The Bear” won four awards, including best comedy series. Cast members Jeremy Allen White (best actor, comedy series), Ayo Edebiri (best actress, comedy series) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (best supporting actor, comedy series).
“Barbie” star America Ferrera received the eighth annual See Her Award and Harrison Ford was honored with a Career Achievement Award.
Here is the list of winners.
Winners are in bold.
Television
Best Drama Series
Succession
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Loki
The Morning Show
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Congratulations to “Succession”⭐️— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST DRAMA SERIES!#CriticsChoiceAwards #Succession @succession pic.twitter.com/Z969CB36Rq
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
Timothy Olyphant, Justified: City Primeval
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Congratulations to “The Bear”⭐️— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST COMEDY SERIES!#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheBearFX @TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/IzJTTTmdh5
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Sarah Snook, Succession
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Congratulations to Sarah Snook, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES for “Succession”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Succession @succession pic.twitter.com/qGOYXl7twd— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Khalid Abdalla, The Crown
Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
Ke Huy Quan, Loki
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Congratulations to Billy Crudup, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES for “The Morning Show”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheMorningShow @TheMorningShow pic.twitter.com/uL8aFlDUJd— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Sophia Di Martino, Loki
Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Congratulations to Elizabeth Debicki, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES for “The Crown”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheCrown @TheCrownNetflix pic.twitter.com/ghXU5vIlsp— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Comedy Series
The Bear
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Poker Face
Reservation Dogs
Shrinking
What We Do in the Shadows
Congratulations to “The Bear”⭐️— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST COMEDY SERIES!#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheBearFX @TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/IzJTTTmdh5
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
Drew Tarver, The Other Two
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Congratulations to Jeremy Allen White, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES for “The Bear”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheBearFX @TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/JwcpzTcnjY— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Congratulations to Ayo Edebiri, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES for “The Bear”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheBearFX @TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/a9gZbiItMh— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Henry Winkler, Barry
Congratulations to Ebon Moss-Bachrach, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES for "The Bear”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheBearFX @TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/9Bp6xHl4cX— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Congratulations to Meryl Streep, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES for “Only Murders in the Building”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #OMITB @OnlyMurdersHulu pic.twitter.com/dO4dYnVTdl— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Limited Series
Beef
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Love & Death
A Murder at the End of the World
A Small Light
The joke is not funny anymore now give the award to fellow travelers https://t.co/VMLUZzDPC2— Marine | RWRB & FT era (@marineost) January 15, 2024
Best Movie Made for Television
Quiz Lady
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Finestkind
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
No One Will Save You
Reality
Congratulations to “Quiz Lady”⭐️— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
The film has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION!#CriticsChoiceAwards #QuizLady @Hulu pic.twitter.com/SXpTK5lTwT
Best Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for TV
Steven Yeun, Beef
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Tom Holland, The Crowded Room
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Congratulations to Steven Yeun, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION for “Beef”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BeefOnNetflix @Netflix pic.twitter.com/xLH1U5HXMW— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for TV
Ali Wong, Beef
Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You
Carla Gugino, The Fall of the House of Usher
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Sydney Sweeney, Reality
Juno Temple, Fargo
Congratulations to Ali Wong, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION for “Beef”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BeefOnNetflix @Netflix pic.twitter.com/9mXr8VPQjy— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for TV
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Liev Schreiber, A Small Light
Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers
Congratulations to Jonathan Bailey, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION for “Fellow Travelers”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #FellowTravelers pic.twitter.com/Kn0QWMsd2o— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for TV
Maria Bello, Beef
Billie Boullet, A Small Light
Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
Congratulations to Maria Bello, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION for “Beef”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BeefOnNetflix @netflix pic.twitter.com/4kvzkAMGrE— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Foreign Language Series
Lupin
Bargain
The Glory
The Good Mothers
The Interpreter of Silence
Mask Girl
Moving
Congratulations to “Lupin”⭐️— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES!#CriticsChoiceAwards #Lupin pic.twitter.com/h5AtvLDmuJ
Best Animated Series
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Young Love
Congratulations to “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off”⭐️— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ANIMATED SERIES!#CriticsChoiceAwards #ScottPilgrim pic.twitter.com/QH3FlSMXhv
Best Talk Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Graham Norton Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Congratulations to “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”⭐️— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST TALK SHOW!#CriticsChoiceAwards #LastWeekTonight @LastWeekTonight pic.twitter.com/pYdEDBTYi5
Best Comedy Special
John Mulaney: Baby J
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits
John Early: Now More Than Ever
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Congratulations to “John Mulaney: Baby J”⭐️— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST COMEDY SPECIAL!#CriticsChoiceAwards #JohnMulaney @Mulaney pic.twitter.com/M0Dvx8twwc
Movies
Best Picture
Oppenheimer
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
Congratulations to “Oppenheimer”⭐️— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
The film has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST PICTURE!#CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm pic.twitter.com/NEzIv9UMhX
Best Actor
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Congratulations to Paul Giamatti, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR for his role in “The Holdovers”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheHoldovers @HoldoversFilm pic.twitter.com/ADqdcEnh58— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Actress
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Congratulations to Emma Stone, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS for her role in “Poor Things”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #PoorThingsFilm @PoorThingsFilm pic.twitter.com/4NkBGeqosR— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Congratulations to Robert Downey Jr, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR for his role in “Oppenheimer"⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/hknXmpCXvu— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Supporting Actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Congratulations to Da’Vine Joy Randolph, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS for her role in “The Holdovers”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheHoldovers @HoldoversFilm pic.twitter.com/T4WZ1InJIa— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Young Actor/Actress
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie
Calah Lane, Wonka
Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall
Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator
Congratulations to Dominic Sessa, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS for his role in “The Holdovers”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheHoldovers @HoldoversFilm pic.twitter.com/Ir9rksD1jo— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 14, 2024
Best Acting Ensemble
Oppenheimer
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Congratulations to “Oppenheimer,” winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm pic.twitter.com/Xsm3VWNqj4— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Congratulations to Christopher Nolan, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST DIRECTOR for “Oppenheimer”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm pic.twitter.com/jkd1s7sJQ4— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Original Screenplay
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Samy Burch, May December
Alex Convery, Air
Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Celine Song, Past Lives
Congratulations to Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, winners of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY for “Barbie"⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BarbieTheMovie @barbiethemovie pic.twitter.com/cPNJ1oNWre— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Adapted Screenplay
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Congratulations to Cord Jefferson, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY for “American Fiction”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #AmericanFiction pic.twitter.com/UjAkTND826— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Cinematography
Oppenheimer
Maestro
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Saltburn
Congratulations to Hoyte van Hoytema, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY for “Oppenheimer”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm pic.twitter.com/aa3nD7Xmqy— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Production Design
Barbie
Saltburn
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Asteroid City
Congratulations to Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer, winners of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN for “Barbie”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BarbieTheMovie @barbiethemovie pic.twitter.com/oMt3FZ5Qb5— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Editing
Oppenheimer
Air
Barbie
Poor Things
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Congratulations to Jennifer Lame, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST EDITING for “Oppenheimer”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm pic.twitter.com/8CgqtaD0Av— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Wonka
The Color Purple
Poor Things
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Congratulations to Jacqueline Durran, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST COSTUME DESIGN for “Barbie”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BarbieTheMovie @barbiethemovie pic.twitter.com/3FaJZVzOIC— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Hair and Makeup
Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
Congratulations to “Barbie,” winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BarbieTheMovie @barbiethemovie pic.twitter.com/s56LeF1JIM— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Visual Effects
Oppenheimer
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Congratulations to “Barbie,” winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BarbieTheMovie @barbiethemovie pic.twitter.com/s56LeF1JIM— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Comedy
Barbie
American Fiction
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
Congratulations to “Barbie,” winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST COMEDY⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #BarbieTheMovie @barbiethemovie pic.twitter.com/f16jSK6F4L— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Congratulations to “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ANIMATED FEATURE⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Spiderverse @SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/b6egTpmQXi— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 14, 2024
Best Foreign Language Film
Anatomy of a Fall
Godzilla
Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
Congratulations to “Anatomy of a Fall,” winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #AnatomyOfAFall pic.twitter.com/fcv4ui9F4u— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Song
“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
“Dance the Night” – Barbie
”Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
”Road to Freedom” – Rustin
”This Wish” – Wish
”What Was I Made For” – Barbie
Congratulations to “Barbie,” winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SONG for “I’m Just Ken”⭐️ pic.twitter.com/f5t7xoW1hD— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Best Score
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
Congratulations to Ludwig Göransson, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SCORE for “Oppenheimer”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm pic.twitter.com/hUwEQkPINA— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
©2024 Cox Media Group