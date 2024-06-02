Custodian at senior living center accused of stealing, pawning residents’ jewelry

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman who worked as a custodian at a senior living center is accused of stealing items from residents and then pawning them, authorities said.

According to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Jennifer Rose Kilgore, 48, of Whitwell, was arrested on May 29. She was charged with two counts of exploitation of an adult.

According to the Chattanooga Police Department, Kilgore was a member of the cleaning staff that worked at Signal Mountain Senior Living, a facility located north of Chattanooga, WTVC reported.

Investigators learned that Kilgore had been fired a week before her arrest.

A resident at the independent living facility called police to say that an emerald ring had been taken from her residence, according to the television station. The woman said the ring was worth at least $500 and had been in her possession for more than 30 years, WTVC reported.

Another affidavit revealed that Kilgore was also accused of stealing a collection of 15 knives owned by another resident at the facility.

The affidavit also alleged that Kilgore had pawned “several items” over the past few months at a pawn shop on Rossville Boulevard in Chattanooga, WTVC reported.

Kilgore remains in the Hamilton County Jail, according to online booking records.

She is expected to appear in court on June 11, online records show.

