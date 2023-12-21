Czech police: 10 killed, several injured in shooting at Prague university

Ten people died Thursday after someone opened fire at Charles University in Prague’s Old Town, authorities said.

The national Police of the Czech Republic did not immediately share more details on the number of victims or the extent of their injuries. However, officials with Prague’s medical rescue services said 11 people were dead, including the shooter. Nine people were seriously injured, while five or six had moderate injuries. As many as 10 were slightly injured, officials said.

“Numbers may still change,” authorities said.

Czech Foreign Affairs Minister Jan Lipavský said in a statement posted on social media that the shooting happened in the Faculty of Arts at Charles University.

“My condolences to the families of the victims,” he wrote. “I think of the injured, their loved ones, the students and everyone affected by this appalling act.”

Police said they were responding around 3:15 p.m. local time (9:15 a.m. EST) to a shooting at a school in Prague’s Jan Palach Square. About 45 minutes later, police said the shooter had been “eliminated.”

Targ Patience, who was staying at an apartment near the scene of the shooting, told BBC News that he heard “a lot of gunshots” on Thursday.

“I looked out of my balcony and saw the police arrive,” he said. “A few officers were having a hard time stopping people walking towards the scene.”

Authorities closed the area as part of their investigation and urged people to stay away.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said in a statement on social media that she was “Shocked by the senseless violence of the shooting that claimed several lives today in Prague.”

“I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the to Czech people as a whole,” she wrote. “We stand and mourn with you.”

Czech President Petr Pavel also shared his shock and condolences on social media. He thanked citizens for “respecting the instructions of the security forces and providing maximum cooperation.”

