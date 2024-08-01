Dance class stabbing suspect named, charged in attack

SOUTHPORT, England — Police have charged a 17-year-old with killing three girls and wounding 10 others who were attending a dance class.

Typically, the authorities do not release the names of suspects if they are under the age of 18, but Axel Rudakubana’s birthday is next week, and the release was done to clear up misinformation that has been spreading around England, The Associated Press reported.

Britain Children Stabbed This court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook shows 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, center, covering his face as he appeared in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court in Liverpool, England, Thursday Aug. 1, 2024. (Elizabeth Cook /PA via AP) (Elizabeth Cook/AP)

“Continuing to prevent the full reporting has the disadvantage of allowing others to spread misinformation, in a vacuum,” Judge Andrew Menary said in court.

There have been two nights of violence across the country with officers in several cities being hit with bottles and rocks.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “This is not protest, this is violent disorder and action will be taken. This government will make sure you have got the powers you need and will back you in using those powers.”

More than 100 people have been arrested during the protests, the BBC reported.

Britain Children Stabbed A police car burns as police officers are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool, England, following a violent protest in the wake of the killing of three girls who were fatally stabbed in northwest England, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Police faced violent demonstrators in the town of Hartlepool in northeast England, as far-right groups seek to stir anger over an attack they have sought to link — without evidence — to immigrants. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP) (Owen Humphreys/AP)

Three girls were killed in the attack on Monday. They have been identified as Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9. They were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed class in Southport.

Eight other children and two adults were stabbed. Five of the children remain in critical condition as do the adults, CNN reported.

Rudakubana has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a “bladed article,” the BBC reported.





