‘Do it legally’: Woman stealing car calls police on herself

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A woman being arrested

Charged The Lee County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office said Christy Turman called 911 on herself as she stole a car from a car dealership. (Lee County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

A Florida woman called 911 on herself as she tried to take a vehicle from a car dealership in Lee County, law enforcement officials said.

Christy Turman called Lee County Sheriff’s office to tell them she was taking the car so she “could do it legally,” WFLA reported.

Turman can be heard on a recording shared on Facebook by the sheriff’s office, “because I’m trying to steal a car that’s not legally mine. So, y’all better come make a report. I’m reporting this.”

When deputies got to the dealership, they said Turman was getting out of the driver’s side of a Toyota Corolla that was not hers.

She told law enforcement that she was training for a Black Ops game to take a car, WBBH reported.

Turman was arrested and charged with trespassing, WFLA reported.


