‘Doing what I can to stay cancer free’: Princess Kate finishes chemotherapy

Six months after announcing she had an undisclosed form of cancer, Princess Kate has announced she has finished chemotherapy.

The princess said in a statement that she is “doing what I can to stay cancer free.”

In a video posted to her and Prince William’s social media accounts, she says “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

