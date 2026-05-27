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Drake tops Michael Jackson’s record for most No. 1 hits by male solo artist

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Drake: The rapper is burning up the Billboard Hot 100 this week, with nine hits -- including a song that debuted at No. 1 -- in the top 10. (Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Drake now stands alone among male solo artists.

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The rapper scored his 14th No. 1 hit, “Janice STFU,” and broke a tie with Michael Jackson for the most chart-toppers on the Billboard Hot 100 by a male solo artist.

The song debuted at No. 1 for the week ending May 30, according to Billboard.

Drake is now tied with Rihanna and Taylor Swift for most No. 1 hits across all acts, Variety reported.

The record is 20, held by The Beatles. Mariah Carey is second witn 19.

Drake extended his record for top-10 hits to 90, according to Billboard.

The music website also noted that Drake set a record this week with 42 songs on the Hot 100, topping country singer Morgan Wallen’s 37 last May.

Drake additionally charts a new single-week record 42 songs on the Hot 100 — surpassing Morgan Wallen, who charted 37 for a week last May.

In addition to the top spot this week, Drake holds down eight other spots in the top 10. Only Ella Langley’s former No. 1 hit, “Choosin’ Texas,” broke the string, dropping four spots to No. 5.

The rapper also becomes the first act ever to collect more than 400 career entries on the Hot 100, Variety reported.

The singles are from Drake’s three albums that he released on May 15 -- “Iceman,” “Habiti” and “Maid of Honour,” according to the entertainment news website. They own the top three spots on the Billboard 200, making Drake the first artist in Billboard history to achieve that feat.

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