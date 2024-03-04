Eagles’ Jason Kelce announces retirement from NFL

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on Monday announced he’s retiring from the NFL after 13 years with the Eagles.

>> Read more trending news

His announcement came in an emotional news conference.

“I am retiring,” he said before getting choked up. “... I am retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, and today I must admit, I am officially overrated. Vastly overrated. But (expletive) it took a lot of hard work and determination getting here.”

Nobody cares more about this game than @JasonKelce. ❤️😢 pic.twitter.com/FEnllKeDtR — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2024

Rumors first swirled earlier this year that Kelce was considering exiting the league. At the time, he said he would announce any decision about his professional football career “in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 33 Through the years PHILADELPHIA, PA - CIRCA 2011: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images)





©2024 Cox Media Group