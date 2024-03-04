Trending

Eagles’ Jason Kelce announces retirement from NFL

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on Monday announced he’s retiring from the NFL after 13 years with the Eagles.

His announcement came in an emotional news conference.

“I am retiring,” he said before getting choked up. “... I am retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, and today I must admit, I am officially overrated. Vastly overrated. But (expletive) it took a lot of hard work and determination getting here.”

Rumors first swirled earlier this year that Kelce was considering exiting the league. At the time, he said he would announce any decision about his professional football career “in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me.”

