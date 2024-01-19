Eagles’ Jason Kelce delights McDonald’s drive-thru worker with signed jersey

BROOMALL, Pa. — Longtime Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce helped his favorite McDonald’s drive-thru worker go viral this week when he stopped for his usual breakfast order and left her with a keepsake she is sure to treasure.

Danielle Bonham has served Kelce his usual order — two sausage, egg and cheese McMuffins — regularly enough at the Broomall McDonald’s that pair are on a first-name basis, CBS Philadelphia reported. Bonham, a big Eagles fan, has taken multiple photos with the football player and previously gotten his autograph.

When Kelce drove up to her window on Wednesday, Bonham got another photo — and a bright green, signed Kelce jersey.

Bonham recalled the first time the star player came through while she was on shift.

“They were, like, ‘Danielle, Kelce is here,’” Bonham said of her co-workers. “I was, like, ‘No way!’”

Bonham said she wept with excitement when she first saw Kelce’s grinning face at her window. Since then, she has taken his order more than a half-dozen times.

She had news for him when he pulled up on Wednesday.

“I told him, I said, ‘I finally got the jersey. Can you sign this for me?’” she told the CBS affiliate. “And he said, ‘Sure,’ and so he did. And that’s something I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Fox 29 in Philadelphia reported that the photo of the pair went viral amid news than Kelce is considering retirement. The news had a big impact in Delaware County, where Kelce and his family have become familiar faces.

“He’s got his footprint all over this town,” Havertown business owner Carl Henderson told Fox 29. “The flower shop over here, the Wawa, the Kettle down on the boulevard. I mean, he’s all over the St. Dennis fair with his kids.

“I’ve seen a lot of athletes come and go, but Jason’s a special dude.”

Bonham expressed sadness that Kelce may be retiring but marveled at the mark he has left on the community.

“If this is his last rodeo with us, I wish him all the best, and if he’s got one more left in him, that’s even better,” Bonham said, according to CBS Philadelphia.

Through the years

