Eagles QB Jalen Hurts first NFL player to commit 2 turnovers on same play

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts had a performance he would rather forget on Monday night. Not only did he throw four interceptions in the Eagles’ 22-19 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but he also became the first player in NFL history to commit two turnovers on the same play.

With the Eagles (8-5) trailing 7-3 midway through the second quarter, Hurts threw a pass that was picked off by the Chargers’ Da’Shawn Hand. The defensive lineman fumbled during his return and the ball was recovered by Hurts. However, Hurts fumbled when the ball was punched out of hands, and the bouncing football was recovered by Troy Dye.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Hurts is the first NFL player to commit two turnovers on the same play since 1978, the first year the agency began its research.

Da'Shawn Hand picks off Jalen Hurts.

Da'Shawn Hand fumbles.

Jalen Hurts recovers.

Jalen Hurts fumbles.

Troy Dye recovers. @Chargers ball.



Hurts’ night did not get much better on the next series, as he threw an interception the next time the Eagles had the ball. Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson picked off the pass at the Eagles’ 36.

It marked the first time in his career that Hurts was picked off on consecutive drives.

Hurts’ final indignity came with 2:35 left in overtime, when defensive back Tony Jefferson intercepted his deep pass at the Chargers’ 1-yard-line to seal the win for Los Angeles (9-4).

“I didn’t play well enough,” Hurts said after the game. “Too many opportunities. Lots of opportunities, especially when we got on the other side of the 50. But I wasn’t able to get us in the box.”

The Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champions, have gone 2-2 since their bye week.

