Elvis hologram to perform on stage in London

Elvis Presley is expected to return to the stage but as a hologram.

>> Read more trending news

“Elvis Evolution” is expected to be an “immersive concert experience,” according to Rolling Stone. Elvis’ hologram uses AI and holographic projection. It will make its first appearance in London in November with plans for shows in Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin.

It is a partnership between Layered Rality and Authentic Brands Group. According to USA Today, Authentic Brands Group owns the rights to Elvis’ image. Layered Reality will be using technology to create Elvis to be life-size and be able to perform his hit songs with some of his famous dance moves.

The idea is to bring Elvis to life for a whole new generation of fans, according to a statement obtained by Billboard.

It will be Elvis’ first-ever show outside of North America about 50 years since Presley died in 1977, according to Billboard.

“Elvis fans can look forward to a memory-making experience like no other. Through AI and groundbreaking tech you’ll be able to witness iconic Elvis performances as if you were really there, and celebrate defining moments in Elvis Presley’s extraordinary life and career,” the statement continues, according to Billboard. “After the show, the central London venue will also host an After Party at its ELVIS-themed restaurant and bar with live music, DJs and performances.”

The show has not yet confirmed a venue in central London, according to Variety.

“Elvis Evolution is a next-generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley,” Andrew McGuinness, chief executive of Layered Reality, said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. “Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment — they want to be a part of it. It’ll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket-list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world; people can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Layered Reality to give fans a new, immersive way of experiencing Elvis Presley’s life and legacy,” Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group said, according to Rolling Stone.

Presley died at the age of 42 in 1977 with 500 million records sold around the world. He is one of the highest-selling artists of all time, according to Variety.

The Elvis hologram show comes when interest in Presley is at an all-time high following the release of Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar-nominated “Elvis” in 2022 and BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning “Elvis” and 2023′s Venice-winning “Priscilla,” according to Variety.

©2024 Cox Media Group