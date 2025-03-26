Employee wins Warren Buffett’s $1M March Madness bracket challenge

One of Warren Buffett’s employees is $1 million richer after winning the billionaire’s bracket challenge.

The employee, who was not identified, picked 31 of 32 winners on the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The lucky person is an employee at FlightSafety International, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

Buffett said he doesn’t know the name of the employee, who wanted to remain anonymous.

Buffett introduced the bracket challenge in 2016 with the winner having to predict a perfect Sweet 16.

Last year, he eased the rules, which waived the results of the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, but no one won.

Then this year, Buffett changed the rules again, making anyone who picks at least 30 of the 32 winners eligible. Twelve employees made the cut and the winner had selected 29 games correctly before a loss.

The 11 other finalists will take home $100,000 each.

Buffett is worth $165 billion.

When he first introduced the challenge, he had set the jackpot as $1 billion for a perfect bracket. But the chances of doing that, picking 67 winners through the championship, are one in more than 147 quintillion.

The closest anyone has ever gotten was in 2019, when a Columbus, Ohio, man picked all the teams that made it to the Sweet 16, but he broke the streak in the second game when Tennessee lost to Purdue.

