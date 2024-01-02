ESPN apologizes for airing video of woman exposing her breasts during Sugar Bowl telecast

ESPN apologized Monday night after a video clip shot in New Orleans that aired on the network during the Sugar Bowl showed a woman baring her breasts on a street in the city’s French Quarter.

“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The clip was aired coming out of a commercial break during the second half of Washington’s 37-31 victory over Texas in one of the semifinal games of the College Football Playoff.

The clip showed people walking on Bourbon Street in New Orleans – where the game was played. A few seconds into the video, a woman appeared to look up to a balcony and pulled down her top to expose her breasts.

Some commented on social media that women exposing their breasts on Bourbon Street in New Orleans is neither new nor shocking.

“Well, it’s Bourbon Street,” one person on X, formerly Twitter, commented.

Others commented on women exposing their breasts during Mardi Gras parades in order to get particularly coveted throws from passing floats.

