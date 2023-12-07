Everything’s peachy: Pantone announces 2024 color of the year

The warm shade of peach will be seen everywhere next year.

Pantone, the company that knows everything there is to know about every color, announced Thursday that Peach Fuzz is its color of the year for 2024, The Washington Post reported.

The official name of Peach Fuzz is “PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz” and is a “muted mix of pink and orange,” the newspaper reported.

Pantone 2024 Color of the Year: Peach Fuzz 13-1023 Introducing Pantone Color of the Year 2024: PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz. A velvety gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and heart. A warm and cozy shade highlighting our desire for togetherness with others and the feelings this creates, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz presents a fresh approach to a new softness. Subtly sensual, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is a heartfelt peach hue bringing a feeling of tenderness and communicating a message of caring and sharing, community and collaboration. Highly suggestive of good taste, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is a gift to the senses, creating a symbiotic relationship between our sense of taste, sight, touch, and scent. Immerse yourself in the PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz digital experience: https://www.pantone.com/color-of-the-year/2024?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Dec+7&utm_content=color+of+the+year+2024+launch Posted by Pantone on Thursday, December 7, 2023

Pantone said the color “brings belonging, inspires recalibration, and an opportunity for nurturing,” adding “we can find peace from within, impacting our wellbeing.”

This is the 25th anniversary of Pantone selecting a color — or in the case of 2021 and 2016, colors — that will represent the upcoming year.

Recent selections, such as Viva Magenta, have been bright and showy. For 2024, it appears Peach Fuzz is bringing a different feeling, one of warmth, compassion and coziness that “enriches the soul,” Pantone Color Institute vice president Laurie Pressman said in a news release, according to the Post.

Leatrice Eisman, Pantone’s color specialist, told CNN, “It’s a warm and cozy shade. And it’s very tactile. We feel that at a time like this, tactility is really important — to touch other people and gather them into our homes.”

Peach has already made its presence known, featured on runways previewing the Spring and Summer fashion styles for next year, CNN reported.

Even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sported a peach fuzz-colored tuxedo jacket for the 2023 Oscars.

2024 Peach FILE PHOTO: Dwayne Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Peach Fuzz, the color of Johnson's tuxedo jacket, is the color for 2024. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

