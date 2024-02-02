FDA warns of ‘copycat’ eye drops that can cause eye infection

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday urged consumers not to purchase or use South Moon, Rebright or FivFivGo brand eye drops because of the risk of eye infection.

The agency went on to caution consumers to look carefully at the packaging of the brands because it resembles Bausch + Lomb’s Lumify brand eye drops, which is an over-the-counter product that’s FDA-approved for redness relief.

Photos posted by the FDA show how similar the packaging of unapproved brands is to Lumify’s distinct gray-and-purple packaging.

Consumers should discard the drops, the FDA said. “Patients who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection should talk to their health care provider or seek medical care immediately.”

The FDA has not had any reports of adverse reactions, the statement said.

The FDA tested South Moon and Rebright eye drops and found that South Moon contained Burkholderia cepacia complex, a group of bacteria that could cause an antibiotic-resistant infection.

Rebright tested negative for contamination, but the FDA nonetheless recommends consumers also not use the product.

Both South Moon and Rebright eye drops also lacked brimonidine tartrate, the active ingredient in Lumify.

The agency noted that South Moon is labeled as being made by Chinese e-commerce company Shantou Cross-border Premium Products. However, the exact origin of the three brands is “currently unclear,” and the FDA says it is continuing its investigation.

