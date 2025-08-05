Fish sparks brush fire in western Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Could it be a fish tale?

Firefighters in western Canada believe they know what sparked a brush fire — a bird and a fish.

Ashcroft Fire Rescue shared photos of a charred fish on the ground near the brush fire that burned near the town.

Investigators think an osprey caught a fire and got tired, dropping it on powerlines, sparking the blaze, The Associated Press reported.

They said that the closest river to where the fire started was about 2 miles away and that the fish was large and the temperatures were high.

The incident not only sparked the fire, it also knocked out power to the town, the AP reported.

In a post on social media, the fire department had a more far-fetched theory, that the osprey was “tired of raw fish and wanted to give cooked a try,” The New York Times reported.

Update: August 1 2025 4pm The suspect osprey has been caught and is beeing held in custody for questioning. The judge... Posted by Ashcroft Fire Rescue on Wednesday, July 30, 2025

