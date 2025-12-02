‘Full House’ actor Dave Coulier announces tongue cancer diagnosis after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Comedian and actor Dave Coulier has announced he has been diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

Coulier shared with the “Today” show on Tuesday that he is undergoing treatment for tongue cancer and that it was not related to his previous non-Hodgkin Lymphoma diagnosis.

The “Full House” actor said he was diagnosed with HPV-related oropharyngeal tongue cancer in October.

News of the disease came a year after he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in November 2024.

He had undergone chemotherapy for the lymphoma and had a clean bill of health before the latest diagnosis, he told “Today.”

The tongue cancer had no symptoms or signs, but was discovered during a follow-up exam.

“A couple of months ago, I had a PET scan, and something flared on the scan,” Coulier explained. “The doctor said, ‘We don’t know what it is, but there’s something at the base of your tongue.’”

A first biopsy showed no cancer, but a subsequent PET scan showed that the growth had grown, so he went to an ear, nose and throat oncologist for a follow-up. A CT scan, MRI and eventually a second biopsy were performed. The results of the biopsy, which was a larger portion of his tongue, showed cancer cells present.

The American Cancer Society said oropharyngeal cancer can be caused by a human papillomavirus infection.

About 40 types of the 100 variations of HPV, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can be spread through sexual contact. About 10% of men and 3.6% have oral HPV. Most can clear in a year or two, but sometimes the infection can persist.

HPV causes about 60% to 70% of oropharyngeal cancers, the CDC said.

Coulier will have to undergo 35 radiation treatments Monday through Friday through the end of the year, he told “Today.”

His doctors are hopeful that he will be cured.

His cancer diagnoses also led to a new venture, AwearMarket, which is a “digital marketplace for toxin-free wellness products.” He started the new business as he was undergoing chemotherapy and started looking what was in the everyday products people use.

“Offering a thoughtfully curated range across Food, Home, Hygiene, Apparel, Pets, Beauty, and Kids, AwearMarket features a curated selection of toxin-free products across categories like natural dog food, clean makeup, protein bars, wellness essentials, and outerwear. The platform partners with small businesses around the world, uplifting independent makers and artisan brands committed to purity, transparency, and ethical practices,” the company said in a news release.

