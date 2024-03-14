‘General Hospital’ actress Robyn Bernard found dead in ‘open field’

Actress Robyn Bernard, who played Terry Brock on “General Hospital” for six seasons, was found dead in an “open field” in California early Tuesday, authorities said. She was 64.

In a news release, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said that Bernard was found in a field behind a business in San Jacinto at about 4:08 a.m. PDT. A cause of death was not released.

Bernard appeared in 145 episodes of “General Hospital” from September 1984 until March 1990, according to IMDb.com. She played the role of Brock, whose character would develop a drinking problem that hampered her music career, Variety reported.

She also made guest appearances on the television shows “Simon and Simon,” “The Facts of Life” and “Whiz Kids,” People reported.

Born May 26, 1959, in Gladewater, Texas, Bernard made her professional acting debut in the 1981 French thriller “Diva,” according to Entertainment Weekly. She was listed as Bernard Robin in the credits.

She got her start singing gospel songs with her younger sister Crystal Bernard, who would later star in the comedy “Wings” from 1990 to 1997, Variety reported.

Robyn Bernard’s final role was as a psychologist in the 2002 film “Voices from the High School,” according to the entertainment news website.

After retiring, Bernard lived in San Jacinto, People reported.

An investigation into her death is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

