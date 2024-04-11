Got a tattoo you hate? Pet Smart contest gives you a shot at replacing it

Trending

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The contest runs through April and will cover the cost of the winner's trip to Los Angeles to have a tattoo replaced.

Pet Smart contest Through the end of April, pet owners can apply to replace a tattoo they regret with one of their pet. (iantfoto/Getty Images)

If you have a tattoo you’re not too fond of, take heart, PetSmart is running a contest where the winner will get a replacement tattoo that features their pet.

Through the end of April, pet owners can apply to replace a tattoo they regret with one of their pet.

“We’re celebrating all the foot – and paw–prints that our pets leave on our hearts and the love and loyalty their parents show them,” said Bradley Breuer, vice president of loyalty and CRM at PetSmart.

“Tattoos are the ultimate form of loyalty, but we know that sometimes the thing you thought you’d want to commemorate forever turns out to be…not so forever. So, we’re turning regrets into pets because we know you’ll never regret a reminder of your pet’s unconditional love.”

There are three ways to participate:

  1. Share a photo and story of a regretted tattoo and the pet that will inspire the cover-up tattoo at PetSmartTattooRedo.com. Winners of the tattoo cover-up contest will receive a consultation with Alium Tattoo Studio, plus the cost of travel to Los Angeles.
  2. Upload a photo of existing pet tattoos at PetSmartTattooRedo.com to be awarded VIPP status in the Treats Rewards program.
  3. Download the PetSmart app for a tattoo-themed photo frame.
