Trending

‘Handmaid’s Tale’ actress Elisabeth Moss pregnant with first child

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss: "The Handmaid's Tale" star confirmed her pregnancy on Tuesday night. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actress Elisabeth Moss confirmed on Tuesday that she is pregnant with her first child.

>> Read more trending news

Moss, 41, who won an Emmy Award in 2017 for her role as Offred in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” made the announcement on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” program, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kimmel got right to the point.

“Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?” Kimmel asked.

“A little bit of both,” Moss answered.

“I’ve been really lucky,” Moss continued. “It’s been going really well.”

When Moss asked Kimmel for advice, the talk show host said he was reminded of what comedian Bill Murray told him and his wife, Molly McNearney, when they were expecting one of their four children, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“He said, ‘Bring Christmas lights to hang up (in the delivery room),’” Kimmel said, adding that Murray also suggested bringing in battery-powered candles.

The “Mad Men” star did not share further details about her pregnancy, including when the baby is due, People reported.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!