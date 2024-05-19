Helicopter with Iran’s president on board crashes, state media reports

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian crashed Sunday, Iran’s state media reported, according to The New York Times.

The helicopter has not yet been located but search-and-rescue workers are working to find it. The search is involving about 16 teams, state news agency IRNA reported, according to the Times.

Reports of any casualties or conditions of the president have not been released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the Times reported.

At the time of the crash, Raisi was heading to Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, according to The Associated Press. The crash happened somewhere near Jolfa which is near Azerbaijan and about 375 miles from the capital, Tehran.

“Given the complexities of the region, connection has been difficult, and we are hoping that the rescue teams reach the helicopter and can give us more information,” Ahmad Vahidi, Iran’s interior minister, told state television, according to the Times.

“The esteemed president and company were on their way back aboard some helicopters and one of the helicopters was forced to make a hard landing due to the bad weather and fog,” Vahidi said in comments aired on state TV, according to the AP. “Various rescue teams are on their way to the region but because of the poor weather and fogginess it might take time for them to reach the helicopter.”

“Some of the president’s companions on this helicopter were able to communicate with Central Headquarters, raising hopes that the incident could have ended without casualties,” Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to CNN.

