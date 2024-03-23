House where Menendez brothers murdered their parents sells for $17 million

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The Beverly Hills house where Erik and Lyle Menendez murdered their parents in 1989 sold for $17 million.

The house sold exactly 28 years after the Menendez brothers were convicted of killing their parents, Jose and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, according to People magazine.

The house has seven bedrooms and is about 9,063 square feet, the listing from Amy Vertun of Rodeo Realty said.

The house was previously purchased by telecommunications executive Sam Delug for $3.7 million in 2001, Realtor.com said, according to People.

The house went on the market after Peacock released the docuseries, “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed,” the Los Angeles Times reported. The docuseries revived attention surrounding the case.

It had been on the market since Dec. 1, 2023, for about $19,999,500. The sale went down to $17 million, according to KTTV. The sale of the house closed on Wednesday.

Jose and Kitty Menendez were killed on Aug. 20, 1989, the Times reported. KTTV reported that at first, many speculated that the mob was involved in the killings but the brothers later admitted to it.

Erik and Lyle Menendez were 21 and 18 years old at the time, according to the Times. They claimed that their father had abused them so the murders were in self-defense. The first trial ended with a hung jury but they were convicted of first-degree murder in 1996 in their second trial. Both siblings are still in prison and have been appealing their convictions.

