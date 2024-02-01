Trending

Hulu announces upcoming crackdown on password sharing

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Netflix crackdown FILE PHOTO: Netflix is cracking down on shared accounts starting next year. (mphillips007/Getty Images)

The streaming service Hulu announced Wednesday that it is cracking down on password sharing.

Hulu subscribers received an email saying the company would ban sharing accounts with people outside of their households beginning in March, according to MarketWatch.

“Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household,” the streaming platform said. According to Hulu, passwords can only be shared among a “collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein.”

The change to the Hulu subscriber agreement is similar to an update to the Disney+ subscriber agreement and a crackdown by Netflix on password sharing that happened last year.

The move was not unexpected. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced last year that Disney+ and Hulu would begin to clamp down on shared passwords, following Netflix’s announcement in May.

“We’re actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family,” Iger said at the end of summer.

