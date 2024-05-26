Trending

Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide at hospital in Virginia

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A man and woman were found dead after an incident at a hospital in Newport News, Virginia Sunday morning.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man and woman were found dead after an incident at a hospital in Newport News, Virginia, on Sunday morning.

The Newport News Police Department said officers received a call just after 8 a.m. about a shooting inside Riverside Regional Medical Center. When officers arrived, they found two adults with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have only identified the two adults as a husband and wife.

Police believe that the incident was an apparent murder-suicide, WAVY reported.

The hospital was placed on a brief lockdown that has since been lifted, according to WVEC.

No hospital staff or patients were injured in the incident, the news outlet reported.

