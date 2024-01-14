‘I was fangirling’ Packers QB Jordan Love helps college student dig car out of snow

DE PERE, Wis. — Here is another reason why Green Bay Packers fans love their third-year quarterback.

Jordan Love showed that he was just as efficient off the football field, helping a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student dig her vehicle out of a snow drift, WISN-TV reported.

Love, 25, led the Packers (9-8) to an NFC wild-card berth and was named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week on Wednesday. On Friday he helped Lucy Kurowski when her vehicle was stuck in DePere, Wisconsin, WDJT-TV reported. The student is visiting her hometown of De Pere during her winter break, according to WISN.

Omg Jordan Love helping my niece out of a snow drift…what can't he do?



That's my qb 💚🥹

“I get in my car and I’m stuck. Like, I can’t back out. I can’t move forward,” Kurowski. 20, told WLUK-TV.

She added that she saw a man walk by in a Nike outfit similar to those worn by Green Bay players.

“I did a double take, and then I did a triple take,” Kurowski told the television station. “We made eye contact a few times but he was getting in his car, I didn’t want to bother him.”

Kurowski continued to struggle, but then was surprised when Love pulled up to her vehicle.

“He gets out of his car and he’s like, ‘Are you OK?” Kurowski told WLUK. “And I was like, ‘Are you Jordan Love?!’ I was fangirling.”

Love tried to help Kurowski by pushing her car out of the snow, and then took a moment to take a selfie with the grateful student. She sent the photo to her family. Her aunt, Allie Adames, shared the moment on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Omg Jordan Love helping my niece out of a snow drift … what can’t he do?” Adames wrote. “That’s my QB.”

The photograph went viral.

“It’s blowing up and I think everyone is truly seeing that he’s not just an MVP on the field, but just a great, great person,” Kurowski told WLUK. “He’s a great representation of what Green Bay is.”

