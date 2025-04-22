Ice Bucket Challenge returns, not for ALS awareness, but for mental health

The viral Ice Bucket Challenge is back, but this time it is not raising awareness for the neurodegenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. Instead, it is shining a light on mental health.

The Ice Bucket Challenge started originally in 2014 and millions of people from all parts of the population, even celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and politicians such as former President George W. Bush, took part.

More than a decade later, the #SpeakYourMIND ice bucket challenge will inspire people to literally douse themselves (or have someone else help) to get soaked to raise awareness about mental health, then challenge their friends and even complete strangers to do the same.

The #SpeakYourMIND challenge was created by the University of South Carolina’s Mental Illness Needs Discussion (MIND) Club. The club’s founder Wade Jefferson announced the social media push via an Instagram video, saying that viewers should nominate those they thing who can “SpeakYourMIND” along with soliciting donations for Active Minds, which is the largest nonprofit in the country that is trying to change the stigma of mental health for youth and young adults.

Jefferson started the MIND Club after two friends committed suicide and hoped to raise $500, thinking that the new ice bucket challenge would only spread across the campus. But the challenge brought in more money, much, much more, raising $242,395 as of Tuesday morning. The goal was $250,000.

The MIND Club says participants should record themselves doing the challenge, nominate two to five people to do the same, make a donation then post the video using the hashtag #SpeakYourMIND and tag the club at @uscmind.

Actor Matt Bomber was nominated by his son to take part.

Not everyone agrees, however, that the latest challenge is the right way to go about spreading awareness about mental health.

One user said that the original challenge “became so popular when it was literally for ALS to raise awareness because nobody knows what ALS is.” Another response said that the two challenges are “completely different things,” but that the new challenge overshadows the first viral trend.

The ALS Association, however, supports the movement, saying, “We’re thrilled to see the spirit of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge live on in new forms of activism,” People magazine reported.

Forbes reported the original Ice Bucket Challenge raised money that went to research that found several genes that may be linked to ALS risk, the ALS Association said last year for the 10th anniversary of the movement.

About 17 million people took part worldwide, raising more than $220 million, CTV News reported.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

