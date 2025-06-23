Iran launches attack on US military in Qatar

Iran said it has attacked U.S. forces at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

The attack on Monday came days after the U.S. bombed nuclear sites in Iran.

The White House said it had been monitoring potential threats, The Associated Press reported.

News of the attack was announced on Iranian state television with a caption reading “a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America’s aggression.”

The Iranian Armed Forces said it had “targeted the Al Udaid base in Qatar with destructive and forceful missiles,” The New York Times reported.

Witnesses said they saw missiles over Qatar and the sounds of explosions, the AP reported.

Initially, Iran did not acknowledge a retaliatory attack happening, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian writing on X, "We neither initiated the war nor seeking it. But we will not leave invasion to the great Iran without answer. With all our being, we will stand by security of the beloved nation and will answer any wound on body of Iran resorting to faith, wisdom and determination. People! God takes care of us,” the AP reported via a translation.

Al Udeid Air Base is the main U.S. base in the country and is the forward headquarters of U.S. Central Command. It has 10,000 military and civilian personnel assigned to the base, the Times reported.

The attack was launched just after Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution.

NBC News reported that President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and other officials were in the White House Situation Room monitoring the situation.

Check back for more on this developing story.

